Officials investigate after passenger points gun at passing bicyclist in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a bicyclist claimed that a man in the backseat of a passing car pointed a gun at him.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Thurston St. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrive,d they said a 22-year-old man reported he had been riding his bicycle on Thurston St. when a vehicle stopped next to him. A male passenger in the back seat then rolled his window down and pointed a gun at the victim.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCDP at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

