Officials investigate after man fatally shoots himself as search warrant served

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Central Kansas have opened an investigation into the death of a man who fatally shot himself as law enforcement searched his home in relation to a separate felony investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its help to investigate the death of a man believed to have shot himself while officials searched his home in relation to a separate investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that around 10:35 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department started to execute a search warrant at 341 S. 4th St. in Marion. The suspect in the case, Charles S. Park, 65, was present while officials searched his home in relation to a felony investigation.

During the search and interview, the KBI said Park reached for a shotgun hidden inside his him. He then shot himself in front of officers.

KBI said the self-inflicted gunshot wound was fatal and Park was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. No law enforcement officials discharged their weapons or were hurt during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person was injured after a driver ran a red light at a busy Topeka intersection and caused...
One injured after driver runs red light at Topeka intersection, causes rollover

Latest News

FILE
Officials hunt for Jeep that caused extensive damage at Carbondale Cemetery
FILE
California man hospitalized after motorcycle wipes out along Highway 75
Central Topeka shooting
Officials believe domestic dispute led to overnight Topeka shooting
FILE
SUV’s tire disconnects from rotor on KC interstate, crash sends teen to hospital