Officials investigate after man fatally shoots himself as search warrant served

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Central Kansas have opened an investigation into the death of a man who fatally shot himself as law enforcement searched his home in relation to a separate felony investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office requested its help to investigate the death of a man believed to have shot himself while officials searched his home in relation to a separate investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that around 10:35 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department started to execute a search warrant at 341 S. 4th St. in Marion. The suspect in the case, Charles S. Park, 65, was present while officials searched his home in relation to a felony investigation.

During the search and interview, the KBI said Park reached for a shotgun hidden inside his him. He then shot himself in front of officers.

KBI said the self-inflicted gunshot wound was fatal and Park was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. No law enforcement officials discharged their weapons or were hurt during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

