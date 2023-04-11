Officials hunt for Jeep that caused extensive damage at Carbondale Cemetery

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a suspect and their Jeep believed to have extensively damaged several gravesites as well as the fence at the Carbondale Cemetery.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that over the weekend officials were called to investigate after a vehicle drove through a fence at the Carbondale Cemetery.

Officials said the crime is believed to have happened between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The act damaged the cemetery’s fencing and several grave sites.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes the suspect vehicle to be a Jeep Wrangler between 2003 and 2006. Officials were not able to get a description of the vehicle’s color or driver. However, the Jeep would have extensive front-end damage.

Officials have asked the public to help locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the Jeep or the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or Crime Stoppers at 877-OSCRIME.

