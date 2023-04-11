Officials hunt for Jeep that caused extensive damage at Carbondale Cemetery

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a suspect and their Jeep believed to have extensively damaged several gravesites as well as the fence at the Carbondale Cemetery.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that over the weekend officials were called to investigate after a vehicle drove through a fence at the Carbondale Cemetery.

Officials said the crime is believed to have happened between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The act damaged the cemetery’s fencing and several grave sites.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes the suspect vehicle to be a Jeep Wrangler between 2003 and 2006. Officials were not able to get a description of the vehicle’s color or driver. However, the Jeep would have extensive front-end damage.

Officials have asked the public to help locate the vehicle. Anyone with information about the Jeep or the incident should report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-828-3121 or Crime Stoppers at 877-OSCRIME.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person was injured after a driver ran a red light at a busy Topeka intersection and caused...
One injured after driver runs red light at Topeka intersection, causes rollover

Latest News

FILE
California man hospitalized after motorcycle wipes out along Highway 75
Central Topeka shooting
Officials believe domestic dispute led to overnight Topeka shooting
FILE
Officials investigate after man fatally shoots himself as search warrant served
FILE
SUV’s tire disconnects from rotor on KC interstate, crash sends teen to hospital