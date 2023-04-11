New ‘Welcome to Topeka’ sign cost taxpayers nothing, according to organizers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new sign to welcome everyone to the capital city was placed on the south side of Topeka, and organizers say it cost taxpayers nothing.

An organization on a mission to build up and improve Topeka Blvd. called “Bring Back the Boulevard” collaborated with several Topeka organizers to place a new welcome sign at one of Topeka’s busiest intersections — SE 45th St. and SW Topeka Blvd, according to Bring Back the Boulevard’s Kent Lammers.

“This is one of the busiest intersections in Topeka,” said Lammers. “I think it was ranked number #1, as a matter of fact, as the busiest intersection. It just provides an atheistic value. Something that will last a long time, and we hope on the ‘Bring Back the Boulevard’ team that this is the impetus behind many more of these kinds of things. Not just south Topeka, but any other corridor in Topeka.”

According to Lammers, the funds to pay for the new sign did not come from taxpayers. The money came from the Greater Topeka Partnership, the Bring Back the Boulevard Group, Chuck Engel (President of Engel Law, P.A.), and a majority of the funds from Washburn University.

Before the project started, Lammers said he and the organizers believed something needed to change. Organizers wanted to add something that shows pride for Topeka.

“We are the capital city,” said Lammers. “We want talent retention. We want businesses to thrive. People to be proud of where they live, and also, we are the home of Washburn University, and so we need to show our pride a little bit more with regard to that.”

That’s when everyone decided to place a new, modern welcome sign on the south side.

“Before this project became a reality, we could see a vision that could be improved, and then we started talking about a proper entry sign to the main part of south Topeka and looked at this location and a couple of others and landed here and the before and after is truly an amazing accomplishment,” said Lammers.

However, Lammers says this is not the only thing planned to improve Topeka Blvd.

”We felt that it was necessary to improve the main artery coming through Topeka, and the first impression is really a big deal, so we collaborated with several people to get this sign designed and installed,” said Lammers. “And it is one of the first steps of many to improve the looks of Topeka Boulevard, from the south entry all the way to downtown.”

The section of land where the new sign sits was previously owned by the City of Topeka.

