NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina and is now facing assault charges, officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, Ware posted his bond and was released from jail. He also had his first court appearance Monday.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

According to the statement, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details were not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia
Deques Brown
DUI arrest made after Topeka man attempts to flee, officers see drugs, alcohol
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17,...
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison