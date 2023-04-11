Moped driver in critical condition after thrown from vehicle in collision

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver is in critical condition after he was thrown off his moped during a Lawrence collision.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officials responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St.

Officials noted that this crash happened at the same time a fatal motorcycle collision happened the day before. However, this collision involved a car and a moped.

LPD indicated that the moped driver was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition. Investigators believe he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, however, was thrown off the moped due to the impact of the crash.

Officials said no other injuries have been reported and those involved in the collision did stop and cooperate with investigators.

