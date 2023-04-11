Listening, support key to starting conversations about sexual assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Every Tuesday this month, Eye on NE Kansas is taking time to focus on the issue.

It is a sensitive subject, which can make it tough to talk about. Michelle McCormick, executive director of the Kansas Coalition against Sexual and Domestic Violence, offered suggestions to start the conversation.

If someone you know shares that they were sexually assaulted, it’s important to listen without judgment. Also, express that you believe the person and offer your support. McCormick says to be aware of options for support that you can share with the person, such as reporting the crime to law enforcement, getting health care services or reaching out to victim advocacy organizations.

If you have been sexually assaulted, McCormick said realize it is not your fault and you are not alone. There are many services, professionals, and resources available to support you during a challenging time.

Anyone needing help may contact the 24/7 KS Crisis Hotline, 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287). You also can find resources through the KS Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence at kcsdv.org.

