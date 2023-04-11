Lanes of Gage reopen as water main replacement project moves into final phases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a Gage St. water main replacement project moves into its final phases, traffic will be reconfigured to better flow through the ara.

On Tuesday, April 11, officials with the City of Topeka says that SW Gage Blvd. has reopened to northbound and southbound traffic at the 10th St. intersection.

Crews said traffic will now be rerouted with a single lane in each direction in the southbound lanes of Gage as work progresses and extends to the Huntoon intersection.

Officials noted that this configuration will last for the majority of the remaining project and updates will be made with major changes.

This is one of the final phases of a large water main replacement project.

