Kansans reminded deadline to apply for drought loans fast approaches

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (WIBW) - Kansans have been reminded that the deadline to apply for disaster loans made available in Central Kansas during a 2022 drought declaration fast approaches.

Small Business Administration Disaster Field Operations Center-West Director Tanya N. Garfield has reminded Kansans that for small nonfarm businesses in Butler, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Reno and Sedgwick counties that the deadline to apply for a disaster loan is May 9.

Garfield noted that these low-interest loans are meant to offset economic losses due to reduced revenues caused by drought in Harvey Co. which began on Sept. 6. Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size could apply for the loans of up to $2 million.

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact,” Garfield said. “SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.”

Garfield indicated that the interest rate is 3.04% for businesses and 1.875% for private non-profit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

By law, the SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on Sep. 9, 2022.

Garfield said businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for this assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the USDA assistance made available. However, nurseries are eligible for disaster assistance in drought disasters.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

