Homemade device found in possession of man accused of Emporia fire

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man has been accused of throwing a homemade incendiary device through the window of a second-story apartment.

The Emporia Police Department says that following an early-morning fire in a second-story apartment on Monday, April 10, one man is in custody.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, officials were called to 825 Congress St. - a multi-residence home - with reports of a fire. The fire was extinguished before crews arrived, however, they did ventilate the building.

EPD said it conducted a joint investigation with the Emporia Fire Department and found a homemade incendiary device had been thrown through a window of the home and caused the fire.

Officials noted that multiple people - including children - were home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Throughout the course of the investigation, EPD said it found Donovan Williams, 32, of Emporia, to be the suspect. He was also found in possession of an additional homemade incendiary device.

On Monday afternoon, EPD said they located Williams and arrested him. He was booked into the Lyon Co. Detention Center on aggravated arson and criminal use of an explosive.

As the investigation continues, EPD said it anticipates additional charges of Attempted Murder be brought against Williams.

