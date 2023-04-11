Helping Hands names gazebos in honor of supporters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society dedicated two new structures to its volunteers and two long-time supporters.

The humane society cut the ribbon on two completed gazebos meant to provide shade and cover from the elements for its volunteers.

“Shade and cover from the rain is something we needed in these play yards for a long time,” said Emi Griess, HHHS communications coordinator.

One gazebo was dedicated to Kenneth and Vicki Richter. Kenneth passed away in September of 2021, but before he passed, Kenneth decided to donate much of his estate to Helping Hands in honor of his love for pets. Unfortunately, his wife, Vicki, passed away a year before Kenneth in 2020.

”We were able to purchase these because Kenneth Richter very graciously, generously donated a large portion of his estate after he passed away,” said Griess.

Helping Hands wanted to honor their legacy and the support the two have shown for years by building a gazebo in their name while providing shade for the volunteers. The Richter family got a chance to attend Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Helping Hands also saw this as an opportunity to dedicate the second gazebo to the volunteers who dedicate their time to the animals.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering,” said Griess. “You love working with dogs. We try to make the space as comfortable for people and dogs, and you can come out and help them get fresh air and play together, and that is something we always need more help with, so go on the website and check it out if you are interested in volunteering.”

