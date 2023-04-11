Harvesters to host food distribution for residents in need of nutritious food

By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Food Network is offering anyone in need of food another chance to grab as much as they need.

There is no I.D. requirement or proof of eligibility to provide. Organizers only ask for your zip code and the number of family members. It is free of charge.

Organizers plan to start distributing the food by 9:00 or 9:30 a.m. They ask that residents arrive as early as possible before all the food is gone.

The distribution will end once all the food has been distributed. Organizers say the distribution typically ends around 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

This Harvesters mobile food distribution is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc., in partnership with the Topeka Bible Church.

The food distribution is usually held on the second Tuesday of each month.

