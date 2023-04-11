Harvesters to host food distribution for residents in need of nutritious food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Harvesters Food Network is offering anyone in need of food another chance to grab as much as they need.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Harvester’s mobile food distribution will set up a drive-through event at the Stormont Vail Events Center, south of 17th St. and Topeka Blvd. at One Expocentre Dr.

There is no I.D. requirement or proof of eligibility to provide. Organizers only ask for your zip code and the number of family members. It is free of charge.

Organizers plan to start distributing the food by 9:00 or 9:30 a.m. They ask that residents arrive as early as possible before all the food is gone.

The distribution will end once all the food has been distributed. Organizers say the distribution typically ends around 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

This Harvesters mobile food distribution is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc., in partnership with the Topeka Bible Church.

The food distribution is usually held on the second Tuesday of each month.

