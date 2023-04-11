Grants made available to fund K-12 classroom projects for Midwest teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grants have been made available by Western Governors University to fund classroom projects for K-12 teachers in four Midwestern states.

On Monday, April 10, Western Governors University said it wanted to remind K-12 teachers in Kansas that they have until Friday, April 14, to submit proposed classroom projects for the chance to receive full or partial grant funds through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

WGU said the completely online nonprofit university has pledged up to $100,000 in grant funds across Kansas and three other states for K-12 teachers with innovative ideas to further engage students. Teachers can submit their proposed projects through Friday. Those chosen will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 - 12.

The University noted that educators can request funds for any type of uniquely creative classroom project they think will provide an enriching classroom experience for students. To be considered, proposed projects are required to include a description that details how much funding is needed and how the project will benefit students. Both private and public school teachers have been encouraged to apply.

“When it comes to expanding classroom curriculum and employing state-of-the-art techniques to engage and challenge students, K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “That’s why we are proud to once again offer ‘Fund My Classroom’ as a way to help make a difference in classrooms across the state and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds. We hope to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life.”

WGU said this is the fifth year it has done the “Fund My Classroom” initiative for teachers in the Midwest. The program started in 2019 in Missouri and expanded in 2021 to include Kansas and Illinois.

In 2022, WGU indicated that it awarded more than $58,000 in grant funds for 85 classroom projects across the three states. In 2023, it will also expand to include Minnesota.

Some projects funded through the initiative include:

A new set of novels to meet the needs of the population at Brougham Elementary School in Olathe;

Self-care and relaxation items to create a calming classroom environment at Heller Elementary School in Neodesha;

Library books for Southwest Elementary School in Pratt;

ESL resources to help students with limited English abilities to learn vocabulary and life skills at West Middle School in Haysville;

3-Dmed EnjoystitchTM premium laparoscopic trainer at the Center for Advanced Professional Studies in Overland Park;

Flexible seating and storage at Piper Prairie Elementary in Piper USD 203;

Alphabet Sound Teaching Tubs to allow students at Welborn Elementary School in Kansas City to identify and sort a variety of adorable mini objects, play memory games and build vocabulary skills.

Teachers do not have to be a WGU graduate to apply. To submit a proposal application, click HERE.

