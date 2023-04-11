Governor Kelly signs bill increasing access to counseling services as 300th bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed her 300th bipartisan bill, which increases access to...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed her 300th bipartisan bill, which increases access to counseling services.(Andrea LaRayne Etzel | Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed her 300th bipartisan bill, which increases access to counseling services.

The Office of the Governor announced House Bill 2288 increases access to professional counseling services by expanding the licensed professional counselor workforce. With this bill, clinical counselors can practice in all compact states. Now, professional counselors can more easily mot to and work in Kansas, and Kansans can receive tele-counseling appointments from counselors in other states.

“I’m proud to sign my 300th bipartisan bill to accomplish two important goals: Expanding our state’s workforce and making it easier for Kansans to receive the mental health care they need,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill proves that on so many issues facing our state, the best legislation comes from compromise and collaboration, finding commonsense, middle-of-the-road solutions.”

The Office of the Governor said the bill also amends the law to add a licensure fee relating to the privilege to practice under the compact.

Governor Kelly also signed four other bipartisan bills into law:

  • SB 120 – Authorizes the Secretary of Health and Environment to adopt rules and regulations for an annual certification program that will approve the replacement of segments of water distribution systems. The program will also increase the amount of time a municipality will have to repay a loan from the Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund from 20 to 30 years.
  • Sub HB 2121 – Extends the suspension of statutory speedy trial time limitations and provides that time during the COVID-19 public health emergency shall not be assessed against the state.
  • HB 2240 – Requires clerks of district courts to provide written notice to certain parties, including parents, guardians, and court-appointed special advocates, when a child is placed in a qualified residential treatment program.
  • HB 2269 – Amends the Kansas Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act to raise the minimum age to 21 years old for the sale, purchase, or possession of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly has signed 303 bipartisan bills into law, including 67 in 2019, 13 in 2020, 110 in 2021, and 96 in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Emporia Police officers investigate after a reported structure fire at 825 Congress early Monday.
Homemade device found in possession of man accused of Emporia fire
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter