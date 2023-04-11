Fourth arrest made in connection to January drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fourth arrest has been made in connection to a January drive-by shooting that has already put an 18-year-old and 2 teens behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, April 10, that another arrest has been made in connection to a January drive-by shooting that has already put three others behind bars.

On Jan. 27, multiple search warrants were served in reference to the shooting which left property damage at one location - the 600 block of SE Lawrence St. - on Jan. 24. The search warrants were served in the:

5600 block of SW 15th St.

1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd.

1700 block of SW Fairmont Rd.

1600 block of SW Oakley Ave.

1400 block of SW Burnett Rd.

In January, officials arrested Victor Fuentes, 18, and he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal threat, criminal use of a weapon, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and duty of driver to report accident with unattended vehicle.

Officials said two juveniles were also arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, interference with law enforcement, criminal threat, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

On Monday, TPD said it found Courtney D. Cannon, 19, of Topeka, was also involved in the incident. He was located and arrested as well. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal discharge of a firearm and interference with law enforcement.

Cannon remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

Fuentes also remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. He is also the man accused of bringing a weapon onto the Topeka West High School campus in 2022.

