Former Hutchinson police officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

Todd Allen Allen was accused of preying on women and girls while he was deployed with the...
Todd Allen Allen was accused of preying on women and girls while he was deployed with the Hutchinson PD.(Reno County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Hutchinson police officer, accused as a serial sexual predator pleaded guilty to 12 felony counts and five misdemeanors in connection with a series of sexual assaults reported between October 2012 and November 2018. During that six-year stretch, Todd Allen was an officer for the Hutchinson Police Department.

Allen, charged last August, pleaded guilty to charges that include aggravated sexual battery, rape, attempted rape, attempted aggravated sexual batter, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and kidnapping.

Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton said Allen faces a max sentence of a little more than 28 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in

Latest News

Central Topeka shooting
One taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
(File/KVOE)
Officials search for motorcycle driver who outran law enforcement near Emporia
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot early Wednesday in the 1300 block of S.W....
One taken to hospital after central Topeka shooting
Highs in the 80s through Friday, 60s this weekend
Dry and sunny for 2 more days