Fork in the Road: Bountiful beautiful selections available at Meriden’s Boone and Bounty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Boone and Bounty has been open for a little over a year now, offering a fresh, home-made selection of food and curated goods.

“We cook all our food in house, we roast our beans in house, and we do our clothing in house,” General Manager Erin Payne explained. “So, everything we have has been touched by everyone that works here.”

“Every week you just get online and see what they have for the week,” Jill Tuck, a customer, said. “It’s always something different and good.”

Boone and Bounty has a shifting menu, offering something new every week. Though, the boutique isn’t without its own staples, like the Mammoth Burrito.

“It’s a really big burrito, it’s egg, bacon, cheese, tater tots, and it’s rolled into this massive burrito, and it’s five dollars,” Payne described. “We also have it as a non-carb option, for those that don’t like the having the big tortilla, we also have it as a bowl.”

And for a lighter meal, they offer the Bistro Box.

“It’s almost like a Lunchable for adults,” Payne continued. “It has fresh veggies, home-made ranch and different kinds of meats and cheeses. That’s really fun for a light meal.”

They’ve also brought in Mighty Beast Coffee to provide your morning joe.

“Everything is made in-house and it’s fresh, so you have an amazing smell outside, and it’s a whole other smell when you come in, so it makes it really fun,” Payne said.

“The love that’s being poured into roasting the beans and the love that’s being poured into your coffee every day really makes the difference,” Dany Guzman, Mighty Beast’s head barista, said.

“Whether you’re running late for work or you’re meeting some girlfriends, that cup of coffee sets the mood for your day.” “Everything we do is bountiful and beautiful,” Payne said.

That includes their work with community organizations, like that with Wooly Farms. Boone and Bounty employs a ‘Scoop Troop’ that collects work experience, and proceeds, as they dish out ice cream.

“We give wherever we can, just so we can get our name out there and show the love that the community shows us, we give it right back,” Payne said.

The community seems happy to have them.

“It’s something special in our little town that just kind of stands out,” Tuck said.

“You have to experience what this brings because it is something different that you haven’t seen around this area at all,” Guzman said.

“Everything that’s put in, there’s been time put into everything we order,” Payne said. “We order everything that you can’t just get off Amazon, Walmart or anything like that. It makes it special to stop in here, get a birthday gift for someone that’s unique and special, and it came from Boone and Bounty.”

You can view Boone and Bounty’s menu and catalogue at BooneandBounty.com or stop by in person at 410 South Palmberg St. The shop is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can also submit Mighty Beast orders through their app or at MightyBeast.Coffee.

