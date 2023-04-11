Fight leads to robbery at gunpoint 2 days later, arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he allegedly fought a man two days before, a Topeka man is behind bars after he held the same man up at gunpoint and robbed him.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Irvingham St. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they learned that a suspect, later identified as Jon’Quil R. Phelps, 18, of Topeka, had robbed a man at gunpoint. He had also gotten into a fistfight with the victim two days before the incident.

TPD said it was able to locate Phelps and he was arrested. hew as booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Theft

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Phelps remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for the robbery incident and a $25,000 bond for the fist-fight incident. He has a hearing set for 3 p.m. on June 29.

