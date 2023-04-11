Fight leads to robbery at gunpoint 2 days later, arrest of Topeka man

Jon'Quil Phelps
Jon'Quil Phelps(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he allegedly fought a man two days before, a Topeka man is behind bars after he held the same man up at gunpoint and robbed him.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Irvingham St. with reports of a robbery.

When officials arrived, they said they learned that a suspect, later identified as Jon’Quil R. Phelps, 18, of Topeka, had robbed a man at gunpoint. He had also gotten into a fistfight with the victim two days before the incident.

TPD said it was able to locate Phelps and he was arrested. hew as booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated robbery
  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Theft
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Phelps remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond for the robbery incident and a $25,000 bond for the fist-fight incident. He has a hearing set for 3 p.m. on June 29.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

FILE
Lanes of Gage reopen as water main replacement project moves into final phases
FILE
Grants made available to fund K-12 classroom projects for Midwest teachers
Washburn University named Dr. Alan Bearman vice president for strategic enrollment management...
Washburn University names new leader of enrollment, student success
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor
FILE
Marshall grateful for support of resolution that ended COVID-19 emergency