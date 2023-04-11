Dunkin’ Rewards Members receive exclusive offers during April

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Rewards Members can enjoy spring with a variety of offers this April.

Dunkin’ announced one of the offers includes a free medium Iced Coffee with any purchase. Members can take advantage of Mobile-Order Mondays, where 100 bonus points will be added to members’ accounts when they order ahead through the app. Members can earn 10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases in-store and when ordering ahead on the app. Members who visit 12 times in a calendar month will unlock Boosted Status to earn 12 points per $1 spent for three months.

Dunkin’ said Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock a variety of deals now through April 30. The following offers are available exclusively through the Dunkin’ Rewards app:

Free Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase*

$2 Medium Any Refresher (featuring the Mango Pineapple Refresher)*

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte*

$3 Medium Cold Brew (including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam) once daily for offer period*

Dunkin’ indicated non-members who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards Members yet can join by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they can access Member Exclusives and earn points toward free food and drinks.

