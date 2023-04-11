Dunkin’ Rewards Members receive exclusive offers during April

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Rewards Members can enjoy spring with a variety of offers this April.

Dunkin’ announced one of the offers includes a free medium Iced Coffee with any purchase. Members can take advantage of Mobile-Order Mondays, where 100 bonus points will be added to members’ accounts when they order ahead through the app. Members can earn 10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases in-store and when ordering ahead on the app. Members who visit 12 times in a calendar month will unlock Boosted Status to earn 12 points per $1 spent for three months.

Dunkin’ said Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock a variety of deals now through April 30. The following offers are available exclusively through the Dunkin’ Rewards app:

  • Free Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase*
  • $2 Medium Any Refresher (featuring the Mango Pineapple Refresher)*
  • $3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte*
  • $3 Medium Cold Brew (including the new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam) once daily for offer period*

Dunkin’ indicated non-members who aren’t Dunkin’ Rewards Members yet can join by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or visiting dunkinrewards.com. By doing so, they can access Member Exclusives and earn points toward free food and drinks.

Dunkin’ said to learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications.

