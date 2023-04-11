DUI arrest made after Topeka man attempts to flee, officers see drugs, alcohol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man took off from officers earlier in the day, they later found him with drugs and alcohol in his car as he appeared to be under the influence and arrested him.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials saw a driver commit a traffic violation near SW 16th and SW Clay St.

Officials said they attempted to pull the driver over, however, he sped off. The driver was identified as Deques D. Brown, 42, of Topeka.

Later that day, officers saw Brown and his vehicle in the 2100 block of SW High Ave. They said they saw multiple open containers in his vehicle as well as drugs.

TPD said it attempted to arrest Brown, however, he resisted and kicked an officer. He was eventually taken into custody.

Brown was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Distribution of certain illegal drugs

Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Driving under the influence

Transporting an open container

Speeding

Possession of marijuana

Parole violation

Warrant out of Johnson Co.

Brown remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond plus $1,000 cash for his Johnson Co. warrant. He has a hearing set for 4 p.m. on June 29.

