MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Dry Clean City held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

This is the second location for Dry Clean City in Manhattan as this location will help all the people in East Manhattan and Wamego. Owner Alan Parker said hopefully this will expand more customers having another location. Parker said he hopes this location will make it more convenient for customers on this side of town.

”Everybody wants convenience right now and this makes it easy for them to go to work, come home from work, drop off, we’re open 8 to 6 Monday through Friday and 8 to 5 I believe on Saturday so it will be more convenient for them,” said Parker.

Dry Clean City is located at 463 E Poyntz Ave. and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

