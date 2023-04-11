Corks and Forks sets table to support American Cancer Society

Corks and Forks is April 21 at Topeka Country Club.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to an elegant evening to support the fight against cancer.

Corks and Forks is just over a week away, and there’s still time to get your ticket!

Stephanie Weiter with the American Cancer Society and Kathleen Heit, the honorary chairperson for the event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the event. It features a five-course dinner with wine pairings, plus live and silent auctions.

It’s a personal cause for Heit, who is a breast cancer survivor and who was a caregiver for her father during his fight against cancer. She said ACS supported them in many ways, including educational resources.

Corks and Forks raises money for those support services in northeast Kansas. The theme is “Garden Soiree.” The event will be held 6:30 p.m. to Midnight, April 21 at Topeka Country Club. To get tickets or register for the silent auction, visit CorksandForks23.givesmart.com. You do not need to purchase a ticket to the in-person event to participate in the online silent auction.

