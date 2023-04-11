Child remains in serious, stable conditon after hit by vehicle in Concordia

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One child remains in serious but stable condition after they were hit by a car in Central Concordia.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 11th and Lincoln St. with reports of a pedestrian/vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they learned the child pedestrian was seriously injured. The juvenile was taken to North Central Medical Center then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

As of Tuesday, officials said the child is in serious but stable condition.

“We are grateful for the quick response by members of the public who were in the area, as well as our local EMS and law enforcement personnel,” said a CPD spokesperson. “Our prayers are with all those involved, especially the pedestrian and their family as they work toward healing and recovery.”

CPD said traffic was reduced in the area as accident reconstruction occurred. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.