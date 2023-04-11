Chiefs add WR Richie James

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is introduced before an NFL football game...
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs added another wide receiver to their roster late last week.

According to a report from NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo, Kansas City signed former New York Giants target Richie James to a deal on Friday, April 7.

James was a part of a Giants wide receiver room last year that included another Chiefs wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, before he was traded to the Chiefs in October of the 2022 season. Toney came up clutch for the Chiefs, scoring a touchdown and returning the longest punt in Super Bowl history to help the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

James secured 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 season. He played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Giants.

Terms of a contract for the Chiefs and James have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Washburn softball beats UNK 7-0
Two Ichabods are at the forefront of Washburn softball’s success
Jaycee Ginter and Marrit Mead pkg
Gary Woodland of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 2 fairway during the third round...
Gary Woodland’s top-15 finish at the Masters earned him quite a bit of cash
Washburn softball beats UNK 7-0
No. 17 Washburn softball shuts out Nebraska-Kearney