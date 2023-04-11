California man hospitalized after motorcycle wipes out along Highway 75

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man from California was sent to a NE Kansas hospital after his motorcycle wiped out along Highway 75.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and Main St. in Brown Co. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Eric Hertzler, 26, of San Diego, had been headed north on the Highway.

KHP noted that Hertzler began to exit at Main St. and lost control of his bike as he crashed into the ditch.

Officials said Hertzler was taken to Sabetha Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

