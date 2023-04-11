Advisory lifted for sewer overflow at Soldier Creek in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has lifted the advisory for Soldier Creek.

On Saturday, April 8, City of Topeka officials notified Shawnee County and Topeka residents to avoid the area of Soldier Creek starting at US 75 Highway, east to the Kansas River until further notice due to a localized sanitary sewer overflow. Infrastructure on the south side of Soldier Creek failed, leading to an overland flow of sewage into the creek. Repairs were made immediately upon discovery, and the area was cleaned and treated.

City of Topeka officials said as a precaution, residents were advised to avoid contact with the impacted waterway and to keep pets out of the creek. Staff continued to monitor the water along Soldier Creek. The incident does not impact tap water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was notified.

