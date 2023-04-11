7-month-long construction project creates new Jackson Co. detour

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-month-long construction project will close one Jackson Co. intersection creating the need for a new detour.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, April 11, road construction on 158th Rd. west of K Rd. will create a new detour in the area.

Officials said construction in the area is expected to last for at least the next 7 months.

The detour route runs from E Rd. north from 158th to 214th east on 214th to K and south back to 158th.

