7-month-long construction project creates new Jackson Co. detour
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-month-long construction project will close one Jackson Co. intersection creating the need for a new detour.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, April 11, road construction on 158th Rd. west of K Rd. will create a new detour in the area.
Officials said construction in the area is expected to last for at least the next 7 months.
The detour route runs from E Rd. north from 158th to 214th east on 214th to K and south back to 158th.
