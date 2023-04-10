Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun released a statement Sunday following multiple altercations during the park’s opening weekend of its 50th season.

On Saturday evening, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behavior and altercations. Park Security, the Clay County Sheriff, and Kansas City Missouri Police Departments, who were on site, responded quickly. This behavior was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Worlds of Fun. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and believe those responsible should be held accountable. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.

Worlds of Fun

The unruly behavior came on the first night of the 50th season of Worlds of Fun.

READ MORE: A look at what awaits when Worlds of Fun opens Saturday

The park has plans to unveil the Zambezi Zinger roller coaster later this spring and is only open on weekends at this point of the year.

