Weekend motorcycle crashes leave one in critical condition, another injured

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in critical condition while another woman suffered a broken leg following multiple motorcycle crashes in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, emergency crews were called to the 3200 block of Stagg Hill Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a motorcycle driven by Douglas Boone, 42, of Lithia, Fla., laying in the road with Boone unresponsive beside it.

RCPD said a second motorcycle and its driver, Travis Rusch, 35, of Manhattan, were also found at the scene. Officials did not indicate how he had been involved in the accident.

Boone was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan in critical condition and was later transferred to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. RCPD said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

RCPD also indicated that Rusch was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail and no longer remains behind bars as his $750 bond has been posted.

Officials also indicated that around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and N. 4th St. in Manhattan with another report of a motorcycle collision.

When officials arrived at this scene, they said they found a motorcycle driven by Ashley Huyer, 20, of Enterprise, had hit the curb and crashed. Huyer was taken to Ascension Via Christi as well for treatment of a broken leg.

