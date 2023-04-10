Veterans, Wamego students set to embark on whirlwind 11th Honor Flight

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Local veterans and National Honor Society students from Wamego High School are set to embark on a whirlwind Honor Flight for the campus’ 11th event.

Officials at Wamego High School say that 25 area veterans are once again ready to embark on a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., with 25 students in its 11th Honor Flight.

The veterans and their National Honor Society student companions will take off on April 26 and return on the 27th. Once they land in the nation’s capital, the group will share experiences at national monuments.

Officials noted that the trips are funded by donations from local businesses and residents.

Along with the 25 pairs, WHS said two instructor chaperones and three other staff member chaperones including a nurse and a videographer will travel to Washington, D.C., for the experience. However, the trip can also be experienced by those at home HERE.

According to officials, the group will tour the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Navy Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial and Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial. A tour of the National Archives will also allow the group to see the nation’s Charters of Freedom - the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights.

Lastly, officials said the group will tour Arlington National Cemetery and witness the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

A homecoming event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, in the lower gymnasium at Wamego High School. American Legion Riders Chapter 172 will meet the bus at the I-70 exit and escort the crew back to Wamego alongside law enforcement officials.

Officials said the homecoming event will be complete with the street lined with flags placed by the City of Wamego Parks Department. The community is invited to welcome home the group and pack the gym for the ceremony. Attendees have been asked to wear their most patriotic outfits.

“This welcome home is such an important part of the Honor Flight experience,” said Shawn Hornung, WHS instructor and co-coordinator. “Spread the word to everyone to join us to cheer for our troops as they arrive in Wamego!”

Each year, Wamego High School pairs National Honor Society students with local veterans who have not had the opportunity to visit memorials dedicated to them in the nation’s capital. This will be the 11th flight group to depart from the high school.

