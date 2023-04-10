Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library seeks feedback through survey

With the help of an online survey, the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is seeking feedback from residents to help shape the library's future.(WIBW)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated:
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) is looking to acquire feedback from residents through a marketing firm-led anonymous survey to help shape the future of the library.

The TSCPL said the survey is the next step in the library’s research-based strategic planning process. Meetings were held in February as the first step in gathering information and assessing community needs.

The online survey is available here.

Paper surveys are also available at the library’s customer service desk and bookmobiles. The survey is being conducted and compiled by The Ivy Group, a library-focused marketing company, on behalf of TSCPL.

“One of the most important things about a public library is that we serve everyone,” Library CEO Marie Pyko said. “Having a current strategic plan that addresses customer needs specific to services, programs, collections, and technology access is essential to preparing the library for our community’s future. We are eager to learn more about community members’ interests and priorities. This summer, we will use all we have learned to create a new strategic plan, which we will present this fall.”

