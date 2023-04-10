Teen hospitalized after SW Kan. chase ends with SUV in dry containment pond

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A chase with law enforcement officials on Easter Sunday ended with a teen in the hospital after the SUV he was driving landed in a dry containment pond.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and KK Rd. in Gray Co. with reports of a crash following a chase with law enforcement.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Nissan Murano driven by Tanner Godwin, 18, had been attempting to outrun officials in Meade Co. when Godwin attempted to turn off the highway onto the county road.

KHP said Godwin took the turn too wide and crashed the SUV into a ditch where it landed in a dry containment pond.

Officials said Godwin was taken to Meade District Hospital with suspected minor injuries. There was also another minor present in the vehicle at the time of the crash, however, KHP will not release their identity or the nature of their injuries.

