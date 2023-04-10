Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring is in full swing, and you might be seeing more animals out and about. Feral cats are no exception.

Spring is mating season for many cats, which means they’ll be out and about in your neighborhoods. Marci Bowling, founder of Watching Over Whiskers, a local cat rescue, says it’s important to be aware of the feral cats in your area.

“Some people may realize that when all the flowers are springing, so suddenly are all the kittens and puppies, right, that are outside,” said Bowling. “So that’s why in the spring you’ll see more cats out and about.”

It’s important to note a feral cat is different than a stray cat. If the cat bolts when you get near it, it’s likely feral and prefers living outside.

“Feral cats are really, truly community cats who live outside, have never been socialized, do not have families, and a lot of times do not have caregivers or a regular place where they eat and sleep,” said Bowling.

That doesn’t mean you can’t help the cat though.

Bowling says one of the most important things you can do is capture the cat to get it spayed or neutered. Watching Over Whiskers has a TNR program, or trap, neuter, return. You can get traps from them or from other local shelters to capture cats and take them to a local vet to get fixed.

“Our motto is if you feed it, you fix it,” said Bowling. “Feeding without fixing is failing, because you’re allowing them to fight if they’re boys, or breed if they’re girls.”

After getting the cat fixed, it’s important to still keep an eye on feral cats. Bowling recommends making sure they have food, water, and shelter.

“Feral cats deserve love and everything too. They don’t ask for that life, they don’t pick it,” said Bowling. “So if you’ve got feral cats in your area, your neighborhood, your community, behind a business that you work at, provide them shelter and food and just kind of watch over them. Be good stewards, be kind as we say.”

If you’re unable to care for feral cats personally, you can always help financially, says Bowling. Whether you chip in to help buy food, or help with vet costs, helping financially can also help care for the cats.

If you have feral cats in your area and are looking for more resources on how to handle them, you can contact Watching Over Whiskers here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.