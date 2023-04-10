Small fire breaks out in Emporia, claims made about object thrown in apartment

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews ventilated a second-story Emporia apartment after claims were made that an object was thrown into the area when a fire broke out.

KVOE reports that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to 825 Congress St. near downtown Emporia with reports of a structure fire.

When officials with the Emporia Fire Department arrived, they said they found light smoke in the home’s second-floor apartment space and ventilated the area.

The Emporia Police Department has not confirmed whether it has opened an investigation into reports of at least one item being thrown into the space at the time of the blaze.

