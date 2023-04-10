Small fire breaks out in Emporia, claims made about object thrown in apartment

Emporia Police officers investigate after a reported structure fire at 825 Congress early Monday.
Emporia Police officers investigate after a reported structure fire at 825 Congress early Monday.(Chuck Samples/KVOE News.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews ventilated a second-story Emporia apartment after claims were made that an object was thrown into the area when a fire broke out.

KVOE reports that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to 825 Congress St. near downtown Emporia with reports of a structure fire.

When officials with the Emporia Fire Department arrived, they said they found light smoke in the home’s second-floor apartment space and ventilated the area.

The Emporia Police Department has not confirmed whether it has opened an investigation into reports of at least one item being thrown into the space at the time of the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Ricardo A. Herron, wanted by the Hiawatha Police Department for aggravated battery incident
Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect

Latest News

Air quality advisory
Seasonal burning blankets much of Central Kansas in air quality advisory
Topeka motorcycle crash
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
Marie Bagby
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
Ricardo Herron
Hiawatha police search for aggravated battery suspect
Topeka shooting
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting