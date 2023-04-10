Rhythm of the Rails coming to Waterville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music takes center stage in Marshall County this weekend.

Rhythm of the Rails is the name of a show taking the stage at Waterville Opera House, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Ken Gustin developed the show. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss what it’s about and the work that went into it.

Gustin and fellow local musician Chris Biggs will perform the show, along with a narrator. It details the area’s history along the Central Branch Railroad. Gustin, who said he enjoys local history, devoted an estimated 120 hours to researching and developing the program.

Rhythm of the Rails will highlight the day put together by the Marshall Co. Arts Cooperative and other partners. Tickets to the show are $10, with children ages 12 and under free.

Railroad rides also will be offered all day long on the Central Branch Railroad. Departure times are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cost for adults is $10, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, with those 5 and under riding free. Rides last approximately one hour and leave from the red caboose, south of the Waterville Opera House.

Other activities around town include a buffet lunch at the Weaver Hotel. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, April 11 by calling 785-363-2515. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12.

Local entertainers also will be part of the day.

