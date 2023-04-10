RCPD finds meth, brass knuckles in Leonardville man’s car, puts him behind bars

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After methamphetamine and brass knuckles were found in a vehicle in Manhattan, officials put one Leonardville man behind bars.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, officials stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of S. 4th St. in Manhattan for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found methamphetamine, paraphernalia and brass knuckles in the vehicle and arrested Jason Winkelman, 50, of Leonardville.

RCPD said Winkelman was booked into the Riley Co. Jail and issued a bond of $5,000. He no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)
More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

Latest News

FILE
Hit-and-run reports lead officials to discover SUV later reported stolen
21st and Belle crash
Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle
Andrew Alcantar
Broken window, fire set on Easter Sunday land Topeka man behind bars
Law enforcement officers are currently at the intersection of 21st and Belle attempting to...
Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle