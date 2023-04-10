RCPD finds meth, brass knuckles in Leonardville man’s car, puts him behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After methamphetamine and brass knuckles were found in a vehicle in Manhattan, officials put one Leonardville man behind bars.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, officials stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of S. 4th St. in Manhattan for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found methamphetamine, paraphernalia and brass knuckles in the vehicle and arrested Jason Winkelman, 50, of Leonardville.

RCPD said Winkelman was booked into the Riley Co. Jail and issued a bond of $5,000. He no longer remains behind bars.

