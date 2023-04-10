People enjoy beautiful weather, spend Easter Sunday at Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park was filled with people enjoying the outdoors and nice weather on Sunday.

“It’s gorgeous weather, all the birds, and the bunny rabbits and the squirrels,” said Kathleen Erickson.

Many thought it was the perfect the way to spend their afternoon and celebrate the holiday.

“We had dinner and went to church. They wanted to take the kids out and run around through the park so that’s what we’re doing,” said David Bliss.

There was plenty for everybody to see and do at the park.

“Well the train, we know it was being refurbished and we wanted to see how it was coming,” Erickson said.

Some traveled from out of state so they could spend the holiday with family, like David Bliss who made the trip from Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend.

“I came to visit my daughter, she’s a high school English teacher here in town,” Bliss said.

It was also a chance to reflect on what there is to be grateful for.

“It’s a mixed bag because you feel sorrow for people who don’t have their families close, but then so grateful for those of us who do,” Erickson said.

As long as the weather feels as nice as it did on Sunday, folks like Kathleen plan to make the most of it.

“We’ll be visiting, and we like to come here with friends and sing songs like we’re in four-part harmony with other people and we really enjoy that,” said Erickson.

