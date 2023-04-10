Partnerships continue growing 3 Shields Boxing Academy at Topeka’s Salvation Army

Topeka Police, Topeka Fire and Topeka's Salvation Army sponsor a free boxing program for youth ages 8-21. It meets Monday through Saturday.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army has forged a partnership with Topeka Police, Topeka Fire and local volunteers for a free program getting kids active with some life lessons along the way.

It’s the Three Shields Boxing Academy. The shields refer to the partnership between the Salvation Army, TFD, and TPD.

State Rep. and volunteer coach John Alcala, TPD Officer Darren Campbell who works with the program through the Police Athletic League, and Grandpa Clay, a volunteer coach whose grandson went through the program, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how the program works, how it’s grown, and why it’s proven valuable for young people from across the area.

Three Shields Boxing Academy is a free program for young people ages 8 to 21. It meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturdays. It meets in a facility on the Topeka Salvation Army grounds, 1320 SE 6th St. You can call 785-233-9648 to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

