One hospitalized after big rig’s failure to yield on Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle was hit by a big rig that failed to yield the right of way to him on a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound Highway 283 and S. I Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Ethan J. Bird, 24, of Quinter, was headed south on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2021 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Anthony Vielma, 35, of Denver, had attempted to turn into the northbound lanes of the highway.

However, KHP said Vielma failed to yield the right of way to Bird and crashed his semi into Bird’s passenger car.

Officials noted that Bird was taken to Trego Lempke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP also said that Vielma escaped the crash without injury and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

