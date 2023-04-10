Officials search for motorcycle stolen from Manhattan garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of a motorcycle that was reported stolen after a Manhattan man’s garage was broken into over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials were called to the 800 block of Fremont St. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old man reported his detached garage had been broken into and his black 2001 Harley Davidson XL 1200 C motorcycle was stolen from inside.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

