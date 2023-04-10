Officials investigate mobile home park fire after “suspicious materials” found

A garden shed is a complete loss after it catches fire on April 8, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate a fire in a Manhattan mobile home park after “suspicious materials” were found in the burnt remains of a shed.

Officials with Riley Co. Fire District #1 say that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, crews were called to 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. Lot 29 with reports of a structure fire.

The first units on the scene reported that a small garden shed at the address had been completely engulfed in flames. The crew made an initial attack and quickly brought the fire under control.

Officials said the shed was a total loss, however, damage to the adjacent home was limited to melted vinyl siding from radiating heat. Damages are estimated to cost the owner, listed as Riverchase Mobile Home Park about $10,000. No injuries were reported.

RCFD noted that the fire may have been caused by children playing with a cigarette lighter and remains under investigation by the Riley Co. Police Dept.

“During overhaul, crews found some suspicious materials and alerted law enforcement on scene. When fire crews completed operations, they turned the scene over to law enforcement,” said Chief Russel Stukey.

For more information about how to become a volunteer firefighter, click HERE.

