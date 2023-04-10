As more Kansas grassfires expected, officials warn most are caused by humans

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As increased fire weather is expected, officials in Kansas have warned that most recent grassfires have been caused by humans.

The Clay County Emergency Management Office took to Facebook on Monday, April 10, to warn residents that increased fire weather is again likely this week.

As officials across the state have been busy the past few weeks with wildfire suppression efforts, CCEM said these fires have been primarily caused by human activity. Many have been the result of rekindled fires from brush piles and treelines that burned days earlier.

CCEM said residents should burn responsibly and follow these tips:

  • Follow local permit requirements. In Clay Co. residents are required to call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-632-5601 to request a burn permit on the day of the burn. Provisions explained by officials must also be followed.
  • Stay with the burn until it is completely extinguished and ash cold.
  • Go back to the burn frequently over the next few days to check for rekindling and hot spots. If there is smoke, there is heat. Stir up the area and get it cold to the ground.
  • Do not burn brush piles until dry weather conditions have improved. Limit burning to necessary agriculture needs like pastures and CRP ground to reduce the number of rekindled fires.

Officials have warned residents to be careful as increased fire weather remains likely throughout the next week.

