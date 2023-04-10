Monday forecast: Warm with a low chance for showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern for the week ahead is the warm and windy conditions especially after today. This will lead to a fire danger risk Tuesday through Thursday. There are chances for showers/storms today and Friday but the better chance for rain for most areas will hold off until Friday night and linger into Saturday.

Taking Action:

If you have any outdoor plans with today’s rain chance, keep them and have your sunglasses handy. With that in mind, check the radar before heading out as the rain will be hit and miss and lightning is the primary hazard (low risk for a hail/wind risk this afternoon). With that in mind if you are outside and you hear thunder or see lightning make sure you’re seeking shelter right away and heading inside.

The fire danger increases Tuesday through Thursday due to strong winds.

There remains uncertainty on timing of the rain and other details when it comes to the storm system this weekend so make sure you’re keeping up to date through the work week especially if you have any outdoor plans Saturday because it’s looking like rain will have an impact on outdoor activities.



While medium and long range models are indicating a decent chance for rain today, short range models not so much. Usually the day of we lean toward the short range models so the probability of rain will be low for northeast KS. Highest chances will exist this morning mainly east of HWY 75 and this afternoon mainly south of I-35 but stay weather aware no matter where you are.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: More sun than clouds but there remains a chance for showers/storms through the day. Highs in the low-mid 70s east of HWY 75 with mid-upper 70s west. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50°. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs around 80°. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Highs will be more in the low-mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with wind gusts 30-35 mph. Depending how much clouds we get Friday and/or rain developing during the day will depend on how warm it’s able to get. It’s possible highs remain in the low 80s or remain in the mid 70s because of more clouds and/or rain.

Showers/storms increase Friday night and continue into Saturday. Right now timing remains uncertain on how widespread rain will be during the day Saturday but am leaning more toward it NOT being a washout so there will be dry time, just a matter of when.

One model does keep a low chance of rain continuing on Sunday but will officially keep it dry for now. Highs will be cooler and more in the 60s this weekend into early next week.

Hail/wind threat with any storms late this afternoon (SPC/WIBW)

