Master Gardeners prepare to celebrate 50th anniversary, gear up for plant sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Master Gardeners will mark the 50th anniversary of the national program as the community prepares for the annual plant sale just in time for Mother’s Day.

Officials with the Shawnee County Extension Master Gardner program say that 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Master Gardener Program at America’s land grant universities. The program started at Washington State University and has now expanded internationally.

Officials noted that the program started as a way for skilled volunteers to help Extension Horticulture Agents with a plethora of gardening questions they had been inundated with. That is why SCEMG operates a Gardening Response Line between April and September to allow local gardeners with research-based solutions to address all their gardening issues.

Since the SCEMG Program started in 1989, officials said it has expanded educational efforts beyond the Response Line to include nine different Demonstration Gardens, monthly presentations at the library, educational presentations to private groups, gardening programs for those with disabilities, youth education programs and more.

While the program does receive support through grants and government funds, a large part of its money comes from the Annual Master Gardener Plant Sale each year held on the first Saturday in May.

SCEMG indicated that the sale will feature plants grown by Master Gardener volunteers. It will include annual and perennial flowering plants, vegetables, herbs, patio pots and hanging baskets - all very reasonably priced.

Officials noted the sale will also include a Garden Shed shop where attendees can buy all kinds of gently used gardening tools and other items.

The community has been invited to help SCEMG advance its mission and improve the community through horticulture as they stock up on their favorite plants in time for Mother’s Day.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on May 6, in Agricultural Hall at 1 Expo Dr. in Topeka.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.