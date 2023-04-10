Library plans slate of events for Week of the Young Child

The Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library has several activities April 16 to 22 to celebrate National Week of the Young Child.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s all about kids next week at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

April 16 to 22 is National Week of the Young Child. Diana Friend with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down what they have planned to celebrate.

Week of the Young Child gets a head start with the Roll & Read event Saturday, April 15. Events begin at 10 a.m. at both Evergy Plaza downtown and Redbud Park in NOTO. The event combines literacy with physical fitness, as families are invited to stroll along several stops to hear stories, plus enjoy free food and other activities.

Several events also are planned at the library itself. BLOCKFest takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. April 18 and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 19 at TSCPL Marvin Auditorium. Hosted by USD 501′s Parents as Teachers program, it’s an interactive group activity for parents and children.

The library also will hold storytime events for Pre-K Kids at 10 a.m. April 18 and April 20. The stories, songs and learning will center on the book Worms for Lunch? The library also will be giving away copies of the book starting April 16, while supplies last. The book giveaway is sponsored by Parents as Teachers, Kansas Health Foundation and United Way of Kaw Valley.

