Leaders to welcome new batch with 2023 Leadership Greater Topeka grads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders around the Capital City are prepared to welcome a new batch to the community with the 2023 graduating class of Leadership Greater Topeka.

Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday, April 10, that it has invited the community to celebrate the 2023 Leadership Greater Topeka graduating class. The class includes 40 aspiring and established leaders who have been together for the past five months to gain perspective about the community, learn leadership concepts and build a network to support their professional growth.

The organization indicated that the celebration will be held between 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, at the Townsite Ave. Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave. and it will include the recognition of local leaders for their involvement and leadership.

Among the awards presented will be the Marsha Sheahan Legacy Award which recognizes a leader for their longtime commitment to the community. The 2023 leadership honorees include:

Rising Star Award (2 recipients) Kelly Rippel, RCIS Crop Adjuster – Zurich North America Ryan Bishop, Digital Media Specialist – Stormont Vail Health

Activator Award (2 recipients) Trey George, President and CEO – Topeka Housing Authority Danielle Dempsey-Swopes, Director of University Diversity and Inclusion – Washburn University

Marsha Sheahan Legacy Award Michel’ Philipp Cole, retired energy company executive – Evergy Inc.



“These awards represent the levels of leadership needed for any community to move forward and make progress on tough challenges,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, the Greater Topeka Partnership’s senior vice president of strategy and program director for Leadership Greater Topeka. “LGT alumni, the advisory board and The Partnership are excited for the opportunity to honor this year’s Topeka-Shawnee County leadership.”

LGT said tickets will cost $55 per person or $45 for LGT lifetime members and can be purchased HERE.

