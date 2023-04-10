K-9 helps Council Grove Police find drugs during traffic stop, net arrest of two

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to help Council Grove Police find alleged drugs during a traffic stop that netted the arrest of both the driver and a passenger.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, CGPD said the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Kimber was deployed and signaled to illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Following a probable cause search, officials said the driver, Scott Berry, of Council Grove, and his passenger, Wolphen Smith, of Latimer, were both arrested.

Both were booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.