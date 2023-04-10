K-9 helps Council Grove Police find drugs during traffic stop, net arrest of two

FILE
FILE(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to help Council Grove Police find alleged drugs during a traffic stop that netted the arrest of both the driver and a passenger.

The Council Grove Police Department says that just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, officials stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of W. Main St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, CGPD said the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Kimber was deployed and signaled to illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Following a probable cause search, officials said the driver, Scott Berry, of Council Grove, and his passenger, Wolphen Smith, of Latimer, were both arrested.

Both were booked into the Morris Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)
More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

Latest News

FILE
Kansas AG joins coalition to urge High Court to reverse dismissal of NRA case
Jermy A. Thomason
Meth found during traffic stop after Atchison man caught littering lands him in jail
FILE
Board to discuss Emporia schools safety following BB gun incident
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends the opening of the Blue Valley Food Pantry on April 10, 2023.
Gov. renews call for fully funded special education at opening of new pantry