Hit-and-run reports lead officials to discover SUV later reported stolen

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a hit-and-run over the weekend led officials in Manhattan to discover a vehicle that would later be reported stolen.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials were called to the intersection of Fremont and N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unoccupied 1998 Toyota RAV4 had hit two parked cars in the area. The same vehicle was later reported stolen by a 37-year-old man.

According to RCPD, the crime cost the victim about $3,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County
One person injured in SE Topeka shooting
Chelsea Walburn (left) Gregory Walburn (right)
More than 5K fentanyl pills among items seized from Salina home, 2 arrested

Latest News

FILE
Officials search for motorcycle stolen from Manhattan garage
FILE
As more Kansas grassfires expected, officials warn most are caused by humans
Midday in Kansas
21st and Belle crash
Avoid the area: Car lands on side at 21st and Belle