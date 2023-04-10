Hit-and-run reports lead officials to discover SUV later reported stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Reports of a hit-and-run over the weekend led officials in Manhattan to discover a vehicle that would later be reported stolen.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials were called to the intersection of Fremont and N. 9th St. in Manhattan with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unoccupied 1998 Toyota RAV4 had hit two parked cars in the area. The same vehicle was later reported stolen by a 37-year-old man.

According to RCPD, the crime cost the victim about $3,000.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

