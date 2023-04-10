Helping Hands Humane Society offering free dog adoption special

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A shortage in available kennel space for dogs at Helping Hands Humane Society has led staff to find new methods to try and increase adoption numbers.

“We are continuing to be at such full capacity that finding places for dogs has been hard. And you know, we get creative, we’ve been trying to reach out a little bit more,” said Grace Clinton, director of philanthropy at Helping Hands.

The shelter has offered adoption specials in the past to entice potential pet owners.

“We started doing the ‘Name Your Price’ adoption special which helped at the time, it did help a little bit,” said Clinton. “It helped us get adoptions increased and get more and more dogs adopted, but it wasn’t really quite keeping up with the strain of the incoming dogs that we were getting with the outgoing dogs via adoption.”

But this one in particular has gone further than any other due to the urgency of the current capacity issues.

“We realized we had to modify our price again, and so instead of saying name your price, we just said ‘hey, they’re free, please come help us a community, come help us clear up some kennel space, find homes for these dogs. Just come get them, whatever you need we’re happy to put the dog out there at no cost to people,” Clinton said.

One family said the found the deal at just the perfect time.

“We’re definitely in the market for a new dog. We had a lab who died around Thanksgiving, and so we’ve kind of been keeping track of what’s available here and we saw the special so we thought maybe today’s the day we come in and have a look,” said Dorie Shandy.

Despite the shelter’s need to find matches quickly, Helping Hands says their regular adoption procedures remain in place.

“We’ve seen a lot of commentary about people concerned about ‘does this mean that they’re gonna be waiving, not looking into adopters? Does this mean that the adoption counselor process changes?’ And what we really stand by, is that our adoptions team is amazing and our adoptions team really does a nice job matchmaking pets with adopters,” Clinton explained.

Helping Hands said they have recently experienced a surge in pet adoptions, with 34 animals taken home over Easter weekend.

