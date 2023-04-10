Gov. renews call for fully funded special education at opening of new pantry

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined state and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of a new food pantry in Overland Park to employ special education students and renewed her call to fully fund special education.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, April 10, that she attended a ribbon cutting for the Blue Valley Food Pantry, which is expected to employ special education students from the Blue Valley School District. She joined district leadership, Kansas Department of Education representatives, students, families and legislators to tour the facility for its grand opening.

Gov. Kelly also reiterated her call for legislators to put the state on track to completely fund special education in the Sunflower State. She said Kansas legislators have yet to finalize the K-12 education budget.

“Vocational programs like the Blue Valley Food Pantry provide our special education students with unique opportunities to learn in and outside the classroom,” Kelly said. “To protect programs like this, we must put Kansas on track to fully fund special education because every child deserves the chance to learn and thrive.”

The Governor was joined by Dr. Tonya Merrigan, BVSD Superintendent, Cassandra Delmont, director of secondary special education for BVSD, and Patrick Hurley, president of the BVSD Board of Education.

“At Blue Valley Schools, we pride ourselves on providing our students with experiences that will best prepare them for life,” Dr. Merrigan said. “The Blue Valley Food Pantry does exactly that. But we have to ensure we have the funds to continue to support these kinds of programs, as well as our incredible teachers, paraprofessionals, and support staff. We must fully fund special education across Kansas.”

